JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) to “Overweight”

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $84.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $78.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.91% from the company’s previous close.

REXR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

Shares of REXR opened at $77.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.81 and its 200 day moving average is $63.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 115.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.67. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $45.90 and a 12-month high of $77.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.08 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $8,010,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 728,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,337,000 after buying an additional 132,130 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 615,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,956,000 after purchasing an additional 334,115 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,429,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,141,000 after purchasing an additional 36,196 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 15,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 168.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 229,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,007,000 after acquiring an additional 143,696 shares in the last quarter.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

