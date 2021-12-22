JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1.03 (LON:MATE)

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income plc (LON:MATE) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.03 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON MATE opened at GBX 107.10 ($1.41) on Wednesday. JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income has a 1-year low of GBX 85.14 ($1.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 110.35 ($1.46). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 106.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 105.22.

Get JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income alerts:

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income Company Profile

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC was founded in 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

See Also: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.