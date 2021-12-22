JustBet Hits 24-Hour Volume of $433.00 (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. JustBet has a market capitalization of $684,946.89 and $433.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JustBet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, JustBet has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00055936 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,901.47 or 0.08103690 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,251.65 or 1.00222963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00073436 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00047808 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002689 BTC.

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

