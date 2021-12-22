Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Kadant were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 61.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kadant in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Kadant in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Kadant by 37.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kadant by 7.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kadant news, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 1,803 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $379,224.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 757 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $163,428.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,231 shares of company stock worth $11,508,281 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KAI opened at $221.24 on Wednesday. Kadant Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.55 and a 12 month high of $240.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.50.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.29%.

Several brokerages have commented on KAI. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Kadant Profile

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

