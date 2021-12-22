Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Katapult Holdings Inc. is an e-commerce focused financial technology company. It provides an omnichannel lease-purchase platform, providing alternative solutions for retailers and consumers. Katapult Holdings Inc., formerly known as FinServ Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Katapult in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Katapult stock opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. Katapult has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $19.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.25. The company has a current ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.71 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Katapult will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Financial Technologies Co Curo purchased 957,000 shares of Katapult stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $3,493,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Fangqui Sun sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $94,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,708,500 shares of company stock worth $6,353,955.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Katapult in the second quarter valued at about $28,386,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Katapult during the second quarter worth approximately $15,729,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Katapult during the third quarter worth approximately $4,600,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Katapult in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,654,000. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Katapult by 83.4% in the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 716,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 325,576 shares in the last quarter.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

