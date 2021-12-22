Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $52.21

Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $52.21 and last traded at $52.21, with a volume of 101 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.59.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMPR. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.20.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.12). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.90%.

In other news, Director George N. Cochran bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.68 per share, for a total transaction of $52,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Joseph Joyce bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.71 per share, with a total value of $28,855.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Kemper by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Kemper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Kemper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Kemper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Company Profile (NYSE:KMPR)

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

