Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €9.60 Price Target for Metro (ETR:B4B3)

Metro (ETR:B4B3) has been given a €9.60 ($10.79) price target by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 4.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on B4B3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.55) target price on shares of Metro in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($12.92) target price on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.24) target price on shares of Metro in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.36) price objective on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €12.00 ($13.48) target price on shares of Metro in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €10.33 ($11.61).

ETR:B4B3 opened at €10.10 ($11.35) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €11.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is €11.40. Metro has a twelve month low of €9.10 ($10.22) and a twelve month high of €13.00 ($14.61).

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

