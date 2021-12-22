KeyCorp Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Howmet Aerospace in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

NYSE:HWM opened at $30.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.57 and a 200 day moving average of $31.91. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $36.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.06 and a beta of 1.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.31%.

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $65,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 3,418.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.