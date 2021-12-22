Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stock Holdings Increased by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $14,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 192,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,794,000 after purchasing an additional 19,022 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 92,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $197.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.71 and a 200-day moving average of $172.65. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.81 and a 1-year high of $205.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP John C. Skinner sold 12,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total value of $2,525,845.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 101,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $19,825,422.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,353 shares of company stock worth $37,271,300 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KEYS. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.38.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

