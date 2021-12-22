Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) Shares Sold by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC cut its stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) by 58.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,610 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KVSA. MMCAP International Inc. SPC increased its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 784,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after acquiring an additional 276,152 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 531,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 231,319 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 210.6% during the 2nd quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 294,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA grew its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 344,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 85.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KVSA opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $10.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

