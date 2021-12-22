Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) to announce $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.99. Kilroy Realty reported earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $232.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.76 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.39% and a return on equity of 11.79%. Kilroy Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS.

KRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

In related news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $900,400.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $71,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 217.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 177.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KRC traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $66.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,561. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $54.26 and a 52-week high of $74.05. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.94%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

