Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.29.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. National Bankshares lowered Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KL. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,672,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 567.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 276,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,525,000 after buying an additional 235,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $41.18. 83,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.64. Kirkland Lake Gold has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.34.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $666.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.31 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 34.70%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 22.66%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

