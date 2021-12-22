KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $10,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 54.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 5.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in KLA by 9.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 41,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $399.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.90.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $409.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $389.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.95. The company has a market cap of $62.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $252.02 and a 1 year high of $428.22.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 21.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

