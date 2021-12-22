KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $500.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $360.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KLAC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $415.90.

Shares of KLAC opened at $409.40 on Tuesday. KLA has a 12-month low of $252.02 and a 12-month high of $428.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $389.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.95.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that KLA will post 21.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Amundi bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,227,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,477,803,000 after acquiring an additional 516,588 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 355,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,379,000 after acquiring an additional 257,780 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $358,111,000 after acquiring an additional 249,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 558,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $189,560,000 after acquiring an additional 235,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

