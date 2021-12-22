Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €12.84 ($14.43).

KCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.34) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.60 ($16.40) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($17.42) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($14.61) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.24) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

KCO stock traded up €0.30 ($0.34) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €10.32 ($11.60). 253,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,641. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €10.81 and its 200-day moving average price is €11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 2.22. Klöckner & Co SE has a one year low of €7.13 ($8.01) and a one year high of €13.49 ($15.16).

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

