Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

KN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a report on Monday, September 20th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $2,624,581.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 340,343 shares of company stock worth $7,257,370. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 2.5% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 27,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 6.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Knowles by 1.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,905 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Knowles by 6.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Knowles by 7.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Knowles stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.51. 3,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,771. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.12. Knowles has a 52 week low of $17.77 and a 52 week high of $22.88.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.05 million. Knowles had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Knowles will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

