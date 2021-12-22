Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.
KN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a report on Monday, September 20th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $2,624,581.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 340,343 shares of company stock worth $7,257,370. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Knowles stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.51. 3,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,771. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.12. Knowles has a 52 week low of $17.77 and a 52 week high of $22.88.
Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.05 million. Knowles had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Knowles will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.
About Knowles
Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.
