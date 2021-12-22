Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €36.40 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.40 ($40.90) price objective on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €51.50 ($57.87) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($59.55) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($61.80) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($51.69) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($47.19) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €47.17 ($53.00).

Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of €28.92 ($32.49) and a 52-week high of €36.12 ($40.58).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

