Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) to post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Krystal Biotech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.82). Krystal Biotech reported earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($2.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($2.75). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.75) to ($2.81). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Krystal Biotech.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.50.

Shares of KRYS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.48. The stock had a trading volume of 16,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,936. Krystal Biotech has a 52 week low of $38.86 and a 52 week high of $102.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 0.97.

In other Krystal Biotech news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Krystal Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Krystal Biotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 269.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 22.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 4,815.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

