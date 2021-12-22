La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. is engaged in the research and development of therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. “

Get La Jolla Pharmaceutical alerts:

LJPC stock opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.13. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $7.85. The firm has a market cap of $123.31 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 2.26.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $13.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other La Jolla Pharmaceutical news, Director Kevin C. Tang sold 193,403 shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $792,952.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Ramsay purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $38,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,115,000 after buying an additional 128,074 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 5.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 22,290 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 10.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 40,622 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 128.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 401,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 225,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.