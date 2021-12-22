Lamden Hits One Day Volume of $809,465.00 (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One Lamden coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $16.99 million and $809,465.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006888 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000411 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

