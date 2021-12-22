Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skillz were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Skillz by 309.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,603,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,396,000 after purchasing an additional 18,591,626 shares during the last quarter. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Skillz by 2.1% in the third quarter. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,091,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,378,000 after purchasing an additional 287,596 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Skillz by 149.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,791,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473,143 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Skillz by 57,128.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,222,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Skillz in the second quarter worth about $133,800,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SKLZ stock opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average is $12.84. Skillz Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $46.30.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Skillz had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.94%. On average, analysts anticipate that Skillz Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skillz news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 70,044 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $898,664.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Paradise purchased 432,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,969,207.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 618,560 shares of company stock worth $7,224,009. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SKLZ shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.41.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

