Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Purchases 203 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,385 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. BT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 30,550 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 40,960 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $151.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $274.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.58, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.15 and its 200 day moving average is $171.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $142.04 and a 52-week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Macquarie dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

