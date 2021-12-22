LHT Price Up 2.4% Over Last Week (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, LHT has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One LHT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. LHT has a total market cap of $148,540.77 and $8.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007234 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005449 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000738 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000134 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About LHT

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

