LifeWorks Inc. (TSE:LWR) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

LifeWorks Inc. (TSE:LWR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

In other news, Senior Officer Pierre Chamberland sold 12,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.47, for a total value of C$326,423.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,331,622.54.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered shares of LifeWorks from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

