Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Trading 4.4% Higher

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) shares traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $152.51 and last traded at $152.51. 2,042 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 131,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.03.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a current ratio of 11.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.94 and a 200 day moving average of $134.01.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $64.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.46 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $481,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 11,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.02, for a total value of $1,819,303.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $5,612,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

