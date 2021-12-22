Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
Limoneira has increased its dividend by 31.9% over the last three years. Limoneira has a dividend payout ratio of 85.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Limoneira to earn $0.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.7%.
NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $266.34 million, a P/E ratio of -39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 421.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Limoneira by 7.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Limoneira in the second quarter worth approximately $478,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Limoneira by 2.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Limoneira by 9.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMNR. Zacks Investment Research raised Limoneira from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Limoneira in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.
About Limoneira
Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.
