Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Limoneira has increased its dividend by 31.9% over the last three years. Limoneira has a dividend payout ratio of 85.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Limoneira to earn $0.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.7%.

Get Limoneira alerts:

NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $266.34 million, a P/E ratio of -39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza bought 10,000 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.65 per share, with a total value of $156,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 5.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 421.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Limoneira by 7.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Limoneira in the second quarter worth approximately $478,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Limoneira by 2.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Limoneira by 9.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMNR. Zacks Investment Research raised Limoneira from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Limoneira in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.