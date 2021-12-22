Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units (NASDAQ:LITTU) Shares Purchased by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units (NASDAQ:LITTU) by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITTU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter worth $363,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter worth $747,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter worth $944,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter worth $995,000.

LITTU opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $10.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.07.

