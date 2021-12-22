MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.83 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) will post ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.00) and the highest is ($0.71). MacroGenics reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4,250%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full-year earnings of ($3.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.43) to ($3.12). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($1.81). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.23). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.03% and a negative return on equity of 46.52%. The business had revenue of $15.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share.

MGNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $2,064,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $3,700,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in MacroGenics by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in MacroGenics by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of MGNX stock opened at $16.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 2.09. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $15.72 and a 1 year high of $36.48.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

