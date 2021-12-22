Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Makes New $348,000 Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,573,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,268,000 after purchasing an additional 78,087 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $763,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 14,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $47.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $196.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.69 and a 200-day moving average of $47.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $28.94 and a one year high of $52.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

