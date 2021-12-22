Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Takes $1.34 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000. Accenture comprises 1.2% of Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total transaction of $758,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.40.

Shares of ACN opened at $392.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $247.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.14. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $241.73 and a fifty-two week high of $413.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $364.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

