Mango Markets Tops 1-Day Volume of $664,536.00 (MNGO)

Mango Markets (CURRENCY:MNGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Mango Markets coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Mango Markets has traded 22% lower against the dollar. Mango Markets has a total market cap of $197.50 million and approximately $664,536.00 worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00056857 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,977.06 or 0.08122863 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,972.32 or 1.00022474 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00073831 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00048580 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002667 BTC.

About Mango Markets

Mango Markets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mango Markets’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mango Markets Coin Trading

