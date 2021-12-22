Marfrig Global Foods S.A. Plans Dividend of $0.20 (OTCMKTS:MRRTY)

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2001 per share on Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th.

MRRTY stock opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. Marfrig Global Foods has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $5.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.10.

Get Marfrig Global Foods alerts:

Separately, Bradesco Corretora downgraded Marfrig Global Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Marfrig Global Foods SA engages in the production, processing, and trade of meat products and food made from animal proteins. It operates through the following reportable business segments: Beef and Keystone. The Beef segment engages in marketing, promotion, and export of beef. The Keystone segment is a supplier of processed food made from animal protein to global restaurant chains, with operations concentrated in the United States and Asia.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Marfrig Global Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marfrig Global Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.