Martha Brooks Purchases 3,000 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Director Martha Brooks acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.63 per share, with a total value of $190,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

JBL stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.37. 1,048,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,530. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.87 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the second quarter valued at $291,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the second quarter valued at $1,070,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 162.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 21,051 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 6.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 154,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after acquiring an additional 9,476 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.38.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

