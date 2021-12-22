Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Martin Midstream is a limited partnership which stores and transports hydrocarbon products and specialty chemicals, primarily in the Gulf Coast. It runs a marine transportation business, mostly barges and tugs, and operates storage tanks. “

MMLP stock opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. Martin Midstream Partners has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.26 million, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average of $3.06.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $211.26 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 15.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 173.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

