Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. cut its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Masco by 267.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 627.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,355,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,819,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,509 shares of company stock worth $7,747,020. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.38.

NYSE:MAS opened at $66.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.45 and a 200-day moving average of $61.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $69.67.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

