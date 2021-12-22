Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,390 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,285 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Amundi acquired a new position in Masco in the second quarter worth approximately $119,538,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Masco by 103.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,007,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,538,000 after buying an additional 1,530,169 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Masco by 7,852.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,465,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,355,000 after buying an additional 1,447,434 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Masco by 4.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,551,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,210,705,000 after buying an additional 805,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Masco by 123.9% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,211,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,279,000 after buying an additional 670,115 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.38.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $572,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $2,819,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,509 shares of company stock valued at $7,747,020. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAS stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.03. The stock had a trading volume of 12,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.37%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.