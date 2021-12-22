Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $662.96 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) will post $662.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $656.60 million to $666.64 million. Masonite International reported sales of $618.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full year sales of $2.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.71 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOOR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.20.

In related news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total transaction of $999,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Masonite International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,445,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,346,000 after buying an additional 71,273 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Masonite International by 40.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 910,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,596,000 after buying an additional 264,088 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Masonite International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 715,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Masonite International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Masonite International by 77.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,943,000 after purchasing an additional 277,835 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Masonite International stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.91. The stock had a trading volume of 77,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.32. Masonite International has a fifty-two week low of $92.76 and a fifty-two week high of $132.22.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

