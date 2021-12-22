MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) PT Raised to $121.00 at Credit Suisse Group

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $117.00 to $121.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.10.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $90.26 on Tuesday. MasTec has a twelve month low of $66.52 and a twelve month high of $122.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.20.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. MasTec had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 48,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 12,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

