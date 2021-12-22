Mattern Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 34.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 459,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,529,000 after acquiring an additional 20,418 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after acquiring an additional 24,556 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the period.

Shares of CMF stock opened at $62.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.44. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $61.69 and a 52 week high of $63.20.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

