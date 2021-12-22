Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $467.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) will report sales of $467.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $466.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $469.00 million. Maxar Technologies reported sales of $467.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Maxar Technologies.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

MAXR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Maxar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.79.

In other Maxar Technologies news, EVP Walter S. Scott bought 1,867 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.52 per share, with a total value of $55,113.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,248,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,421,000 after purchasing an additional 52,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,296,000 after purchasing an additional 580,294 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,950,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,545,000 after acquiring an additional 62,248 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 119.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,052,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 4.5% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,709,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,405,000 after acquiring an additional 74,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Maxar Technologies stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $30.84. The company had a trading volume of 27,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,410. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.69. Maxar Technologies has a 1 year low of $25.07 and a 1 year high of $58.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.45%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maxar Technologies (MAXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.