McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.10.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $265.29. The company had a trading volume of 10,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,895. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.90. The company has a market capitalization of $198.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $266.89.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.91%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

