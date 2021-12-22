McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $221.15

McKay Securities Plc (LON:MCKS)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 221.15 ($2.92) and traded as high as GBX 226 ($2.99). McKay Securities shares last traded at GBX 224 ($2.96), with a volume of 5,436 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £201.00 million and a P/E ratio of 15.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 221.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 225.07.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. McKay Securities’s payout ratio is presently 0.55%.

McKay Securities Plc is a commercial property investment company with Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) status, listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It specialises in the development and refurbishment of office, industrial and logistics buildings within proven markets of South East England and London.

