Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Purchases 307 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,725 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 260.6% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.93.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $151.05 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $142.04 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.44. The stock has a market cap of $274.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.58, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.