Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lowered its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $644,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 7.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in PACCAR by 101.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,938,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,626 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 6.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 168.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 48,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $83.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $103.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.59. The company has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 27.15%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $47,371.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PCAR. Credit Suisse Group raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.30.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

