MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.39 Million

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded down 31% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last week, MEET.ONE has traded 73% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MEET.ONE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. MEET.ONE has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $6,112.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00056070 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,002.76 or 0.08145285 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,960.83 or 0.99631348 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00073218 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00047865 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002668 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

