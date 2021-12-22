megaBONK Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6,577.00 (MBONK)

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. megaBONK has a total market capitalization of $175,686.51 and approximately $6,577.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One megaBONK coin can now be purchased for about $0.0586 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, megaBONK has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

megaBONK Coin Profile

MBONK is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling megaBONK

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade megaBONK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase megaBONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

