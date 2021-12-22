Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.08

Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDEVF shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Melco International Development from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Melco International Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Macau, the Philippines, Cyprus, Japan, and Hong Kong. It operates in two segments, Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts.

