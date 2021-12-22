MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Position Lifted by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 85.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 29 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,016.93.

MELI opened at $1,224.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a PE ratio of 770.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,393.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,567.73. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,018.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company’s revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

