Metronome Reaches Market Cap of $62.17 Million (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for $4.97 or 0.00010157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metronome has a market capitalization of $62.17 million and approximately $61,324.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00056976 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,979.63 or 0.08129097 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,972.47 or 1.00034934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00073618 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00048558 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,675,319 coins and its circulating supply is 12,503,125 coins. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

