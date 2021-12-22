Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 24,364 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 699,471 shares.The stock last traded at $5.18 and had previously closed at $5.03.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Investec raised shares of Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFGP. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 38.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the third quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 42.3% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 16,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 32.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 757.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 6,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International Company Profile (NYSE:MFGP)

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

