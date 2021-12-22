Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 24,364 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 699,471 shares.The stock last traded at $5.18 and had previously closed at $5.03.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Investec raised shares of Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.60.
Micro Focus International Company Profile (NYSE:MFGP)
Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.
Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?
Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.